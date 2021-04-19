His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received at the Ministry’s General Office in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Highness and His Excellency Shah Mahmood Qureshi exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, and discussed the UAE-Pakistan relations and ways to enhance them and develop and develop aspects of joint cooperation in all fields, including commercial, health and economic.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of relations between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and is based on a long history of joint work, trust and mutual respect, indicating the keenness to develop and develop joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields in a way that serves their common interests and is good for the Their people.

The two sides discussed cooperation between the two friendly countries in facing the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, in addition to ways to strengthen collective international action to address the effects of the pandemic and ensure the provision of disease vaccines to all countries.

His Highness and His Excellency Shah Mahmood Qureshi reviewed the participation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is hosted by the UAE and will open its works next October.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Excellency Shah Mahmoud Qureshi on the occasion of the completion of the Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, expressing his aspiration for a prominent Pakistani participation in this global exhibition.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State.