His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Poyar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia.

During the meeting – which was held at the ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi – they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of North Macedonia and ways to enhance joint cooperation in many fields, including economic, trade and investment.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common interest and discussed the two countries’ efforts to confront the repercussions of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and the importance of strengthening international cooperation in order to ensure that a vaccine against the disease reaches all countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Boyar Usmani stressed the importance of promoting joint action within the framework of international organizations.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Boyar Othmani, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen joint cooperation with the Republic of North Macedonia in many fields.

For his part, Poyar Usmani expressed his country’s aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations and joint cooperation with the UAE in all fields, praising the support that the UAE provided to the Republic of North Macedonia to help it overcome the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

After the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Boyar Usmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, exchanged a memorandum of understanding on political consultations and an agreement on protecting and encouraging investment between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saif Al Shehhi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Abdul Qadir Mimidi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the State.