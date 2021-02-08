His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussain, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia, and ways to support and develop them in a way that achieves the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, stressing the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and their leadership and the constant keenness to enhance them and develop aspects of joint cooperation in various fields.

For his part, His Excellency Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussain praised the distinguished Emirati-Malaysian friendship, stressing his country’s aspiration to enhance them and develop joint cooperation in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, hosted a dinner banquet in honor of His Excellency Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussain, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.