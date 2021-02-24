His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

At the outset of the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the brotherly Kuwait, the leadership, government and people, on the occasion of the National Day and the anniversary of the country’s liberation, expressing his wishes for her continued progress, prosperity and prosperity, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State. Kuwait.

During the meeting, they discussed the well-established historical and fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to ways to strengthen the UAE-Kuwaiti cooperation tracks in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE-Kuwaiti relations are deep, historical and prosperous, and are witnessing continuous development at various levels, under the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.

His Highness praised the path of developmental achievements of sisterly Kuwait, which constituted a prominent model for development and leadership at various levels. His Highness also praised Kuwait’s pioneering and important role in promoting the march of joint Gulf action.

And His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a dinner in honor of His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation