His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to Supervise the Preparations for the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), received the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs, John Kerry.

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and John Kerry reviewed the UAE-US cooperation on the climate file, especially with the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai.

His Highness briefed the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs on the UAE’s preparations to host this prominent global event less than a month from now, and the many opportunities available to enhance joint cooperation within the framework of “COP28.”

During the meeting, they also discussed the challenges of climate change and ways to address them, especially as they are directly linked to international peace and security.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE is keen to establish a distinguished and pioneering model of partnership with the United States of America in the climate file, based on the strategic relations between the two friendly countries.

His Highness pointed out that the Emirati-American cooperation on the climate file has resulted in many qualitative initiatives and projects that support the two countries’ endeavors to achieve sustainable economic growth, and also support efforts to enhance global climate action. His Highness added that the UAE, during its hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), is looking forward to achieving a qualitative leap in the global response to the repercussions of climate change according to an approach based on comprehensiveness, innovation and multilateral action. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber.