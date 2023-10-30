His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received, over a working lunch in Abu Dhabi today, His Excellency James Cleverley, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Middle East region and the efforts of the international community to reduce the escalation and protect the lives of all civilians.

The two sides discussed ways to deliver relief and medical aid to civilians in an intensive and sustainable manner, and in this regard, they stressed the importance of concerted regional and international efforts to enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians affected by the current crisis.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed to the importance of strengthening the efforts of the international community to end extremism and escalating violence in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency James Cleverly also discussed paths of cooperation and partnership between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the depth of the historical relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom and the growing strategic partnership between them in many sectors.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.