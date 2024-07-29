His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the sisterly Republic of Djibouti..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Yousef, and they discussed a number of files related to strengthening bilateral relations and paths of cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves their mutual interests..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s keenness to enhance positive and fruitful cooperation with the Republic of Djibouti in a way that serves the development goals of the two countries and brings goodness and prosperity to their peoples..

During the meeting, His Highness and His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssef discussed regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip. They also reviewed developments in Sudan and their humanitarian repercussions, and touched on the outcomes of the Djibouti meeting on Sudan, which was held recently..