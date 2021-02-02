His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Berdy Niyaz Matiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting held at the Ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi, bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan were discussed, and ways to enhance the prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries in several fields, including economic, cultural, agricultural and health, as well as cooperation between the two friendly countries in facing the repercussions of the “Covid” pandemic. – 19 ».

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Turkmenistan are witnessing a remarkable development at various levels, thanks to the joint will of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

His Highness indicated the keenness to enhance the horizons of joint cooperation in all fields in order to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and to benefit their peoples.