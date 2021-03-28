His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received HE James Cleverley, British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa.

During the meeting – which was held at the Ministry’s General Office in Abu Dhabi – they discussed strategic relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom and ways to enhance joint cooperation in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency James Cleverley, stressing the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and based on a long history of friendship and joint cooperation in all fields.

His Highness and His Excellency reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The two sides also discussed developments in the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and the two countries’ efforts to confront its repercussions.

The meeting was attended by Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.