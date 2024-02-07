Today, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received astronaut His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth, astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, and the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission team from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, led by His Excellency Salem Humaid. Al Marri, Director General of the Centre.

During the meeting, His Highness praised the pioneering achievements made by the astronauts and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team, pointing out that their efforts contributed greatly to enhancing the process of scientific innovation and technological progress in the country, and in line with the UAE’s vision for development and progress under the wise leadership of His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

His Highness also praised the strategic leadership of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and the valuable experiences gained from astronaut missions to the International Space Station, highlighting the role that space exploration plays in inspiring future generations of scientists and researchers in the country.

In a gesture symbolizing the success of the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission and the UAE’s commitment to exploring new horizons, the team presented to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi carried during the longest space mission in Arab history to the International Space Station. .

Regarding the meeting with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for receiving the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team, and for his constant support for our endeavors in the field of exploration.” Space. This meeting will serve as an incentive for our team to continue working and enhance contribution to the global space community. We are committed to continuing our efforts, and we are inspired by the leadership’s vision in promoting a culture of excellence and innovation in space science.”