His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from His Excellency Hussein Amir Abdullahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, during which they discussed developments in the situation in the region and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian escalation and its repercussions.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the regional and international efforts made to calm the situation, as well as the importance of protecting civilians from the repercussions of the current crisis.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan warned of the danger of continued escalation to the security and stability of the region, pointing to the importance of unifying and coherent all regional and international efforts, with the aim of ending extremism, violence and escalating tension that portends dire consequences for the region and its people.