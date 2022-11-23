His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from His Excellency Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.
During the phone call, they discussed ways to advance bilateral relations and enhance areas of joint cooperation, in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries.
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues of common concern. During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to enhance joint action and constructive cooperation regionally and globally, in a way that contributes to the consolidation of security and stability in the region.
His Highness also stressed the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts that guarantee the sovereignty of states and the preservation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
