His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Lord Tariq Ahmed, Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations at the British Foreign and Development Office, the British Prime Minister’s Special Representative for the Prevention of Violence in Conflict.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, they reviewed the relations of friendship, joint cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lord Tariq Ahmed discussed the overall developments in the situation at the regional and international levels, and exchanged views on them. They also discussed the issue of protecting civilians in conflict areas and the importance of providing support and strengthening the humanitarian response to them.

The two ministers reviewed joint cooperation within the framework of international organizations, and discussed the importance of enhancing security, peace and stability in the region and the world, and meeting peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lord Tariq Ahmed emphasized the depth of friendship between the UAE and the United Kingdom, and the distinguished strategic partnership between the two countries in various sectors.