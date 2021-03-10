His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council chaired the meeting of the Council, which was held via remote visual communication technology, and the Council reviewed the developments of activating the role of the National Institute for Health Specialties «UAE Board», in the presence of representatives of health authorities in the country .

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of activating the role of the Emirati Board, according to the highest standards and scientific qualifications, in order to enhance the country’s competitiveness to be a leading global model in the health sector.

His Highness said, “What the world is witnessing, in light of the repercussions of the (Covid-19) virus, is nothing but confirmation of the importance of the presence of capable and qualified national cadres in all specialized and administrative fields in the health sector, and this comes through activating the role of the institute to carry out its tasks in providing a supportive environment. For medical personnel in the country, and to develop policies and programs that motivate and qualify our citizens and residents to enter the medical field, and to obtain the highest academic degrees in it, in a manner that ensures proactive confrontation and optimal and flexible response to health crises and emergencies, and enhances the state’s competitive position at the regional and global levels.

His Highness affirmed that the health sector in the country has proven its ability to confront the pandemic, praising the great role played by the medical, nursing and administrative staff, who work within the first line of defense, embodying their devotion to their profession and their dedication to serving the nation.

His Highness indicated that it is our duty to continue to provide the systems and mechanisms that support them and the youth who are about to enter the medical field, in line with the highest international levels and the rapid developments in medicine, and contribute to meeting national needs and strengthening the health care provided to the community of the UAE.

The National Institute of Health Specialties aims to strengthen the health sector, by raising the scientific and professional level of doctors and health professions, and by planning and developing specialized qualifications, in cooperation with educational institutions and medical organizations inside and outside the country, based on the health care needs of the country.

The council reviewed the areas of work of the institute, its most prominent achievements in governance and policies, the preparation of standards and specialized programs, building partnerships and local and international agreements, in addition to proposals to activate its role during the coming period and the mechanisms of work.

For his part, the Minister of Education, Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, reviewed within the council’s agenda the national framework for school monitoring of public and private schools.

He touched upon the most prominent audit areas specified in the framework, key performance indicators, work controls and mechanisms, and organizational powers for the governance of school inspections.

He also reviewed the developments of the national education data and governance project, which is being worked on with all educational agencies and major partners at the state level.

He pointed out that the project aims to build a high-quality educational database that contributes to enhancing customer happiness and satisfaction with the digital services provided to students and education workers, and enables state institutions to prepare strategic policies and studies based on accurate and timely educational data that enhance vital decision-making. And appropriate proactive and corrective measures, and the project will also support scientific research efforts in the country, by providing open data to researchers, in addition to supporting the development of artificial intelligence algorithms as part of future foresight efforts in the country.

For his part, the Director of the Education Affairs Office in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Khalifa Al-Nuaimi, reviewed the developments of the work of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021”, which will be launched in its third session on March 14 with a new work system, under the slogan: “A new reality.” . new Horizons”.

He pointed out that the current session will take place with the participation of a group of senior leaders, decision-makers and experts from different countries of the world, in addition to more than 13 thousand young men and women from different parts of the country.

The members of the Council emphasized the importance of the role of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021” in strengthening the strength of youth and empowering their capabilities to shape the future of the country, as it serves as a bridge linking the country’s leaders with its youth, through interactive dialogues that stimulate innovative thinking among future generations and create new opportunities for them. In all areas.

