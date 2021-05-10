His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, affirmed that by contemplating the journey that the (Covid-19) crisis took in the world, with all its challenges, we will find people creative, as they have not lost hope and will not stop working together.

His Highness said, during the fourth lecture of the Mohammed bin Zayed Ramadan Council, which was held remotely yesterday evening, under the title «Learning and research for life: the key to our potential and our future energies»: «We live in an area full of excitement and challenges, and I hope that you will all continue spreading hope and joy. And accept failure with open arms in the event of confronting it ».

While the international experts participating in the lecture agreed that although there is concern in every society about the decline of hope, especially during the (Covid-19) pandemic crisis, the UAE gives one of the lessons to the world entitled “In our country neither hope nor resolve recedes, but rather We will continue to work to strengthen and spread hope in the world. ”

At the beginning of the lecture, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the participants, stressing that the topic of education is important and has dimensions for everyone, individuals and society, and parents and officials. It is considered a necessity to obtain a job or a skill only, but to have a diverse and stimulating life that contributes to our knowledge of each other and our societies and increases our passion for knowledge. ”

His Highness addressed the former Honorary President of New York University, Dr. John Sexton, saying: “You are one of the old partners and friends of the UAE, and I have been pleased to meet you on many occasions, and we want to know from you how we can encourage others to find passion and lifelong learning?”

Professor Sexton said in his response: “I must say that the image of Sheikh Zayed in one of the exhibitions bears the phrase that the future of our country is related to the education of our citizens. It inspired me. I have learned how deeply your Highness and your brothers, especially His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, dealt with this saying Seriously”.

He added, “Passion is a distinct feature of this country that I love, and in Abu Dhabi in particular. This passion for the future of a united and united world is a reflection of the state of the city itself.” “We are starting to build passion in our lives the way great athletes think, by building a powerful memory,” Sexton said.

Sexton said that sometimes it is important to go to what seems far-fetched, that the Emirati Mars Mission, the whole project related to artificial intelligence, and the idea that by 2071 this country will be the most admired country in the world .. All these things somehow, the world did not expect, Rather, they say, “You can’t do that.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed directed his speech to the Minister of State for Information Technology, Sarah Al-Amiri, saying: “Your professional career and the life that you lived in the UAE and abroad gave you a lot of experience. I would like to hear your opinions, if you want to add something to what the doctor said. Sexton ».

Al-Amiri said: “Passion is born with us within the family, so we gain that ability to learn and link education and scientific curiosity about all the experiences that happen around us, and this is the basis of lifelong learning.” She added, “The more I learn about space, the more planets I see, and the more I know about galaxies, the more I realize how small our planet is and how small the complex planet system we live on.”

During an intervention with the founder of the Finnish television production company, Broadcasters, owner and founder of the Hendred Foundation, and the creative director of the foundation, Saku Tuminen, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Through your experience in the media, in business and in the field of innovation, how do you see the possibility of The world that has gone through the (Corona) pandemic, at a stage where people were very frustrated and did not know what the outcome would be, from this pandemic quickly emerged? And how can we translate this by showing more interest in building many other scientists like Sarah in the Emirates, and around the world, especially the Arab world, at a time when people are suffering from epidemics and lack of opportunities in this part of the world? ».

And Sako Tuminen replied by saying: “The primary purpose of education is to prepare a person to participate in life, and from now on, many things will be uncertain in our life. Whatever happened in the past 12-18 months represents a tremendous challenge,” considering that the current challenges represent An opportunity to create a new version of education.

And in the intervention of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the director of the Emirates Project to explore Mars “The Hope Probe” at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Engineer Imran Sharaf. He said, “We are very proud of you and your team and what you have accomplished. It is a challenge during normal times, let alone during the ban period .. How did you manage to use what you knew and what you learned along the way to make your mission more successful?”

Sharaf said: “The task was not easy at all. Learning and education were the basis for meeting this challenge. Nearly 90% of the members of the Emirates Mission to explore Mars were graduates from schools and universities in the UAE, and when I met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the first time to discuss the mission, told us not to start from scratch, but learn from others. Do not buy a spacecraft, but build it.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

