His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the UAE Genome Program, during a recent visit to the OMEX Center of Excellence of the G42 Healthcare Company, located in Masdar City in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness’ visit follows the announcement of the formation of the UAE Genome Program Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, to be responsible for managing the work of the Emirati Genome Program in the country. and supervise it.

His Highness’ visit reflects the importance of the program for building the future of health care in the country, as it works in line with national health priorities, with the aim of building a world-class medical system for all citizens of the country, by understanding the nature of genetic and rare diseases prevalent among citizens, and thus providing health care tailored to meet their needs, and promoting Accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Through samples donated by citizens, the program will study the entire genome sequence of the largest possible number of the population, with the aim of enhancing the ability to predict, prevent and treat genetic and chronic diseases for current and future generations.

During his visit to the Omix Center of Excellence, G42 Healthcare highlighted the latest technologies, automated processes, computer capabilities, and artificial intelligence techniques to study genetic sequencing. His Highness was also briefed on the future aspirations of multiple genomics, the services to be provided, and the progress made in the programme.

Emphasizing the importance of upgrading the capabilities of the health care system and enabling it with the latest technologies, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “Modern genomics technologies contribute to a qualitative leap that enables us to reach a full understanding of the causes of genetic and rare diseases.”

His Highness added, “Our leadership recently took the initiative to form the UAE Genome Program Council, based on its vision to adopt preventive treatment programs and enhance the ability to detect early diseases, in order to ensure the health and well-being of the people of the country.”

All Emirati citizens of different age groups can participate in the program, thus contributing to the progress of the study, and building a health care system that is more capable of protecting their health and the health of the entire community.

