Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, affirmed that the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, foresee the future and strengthens its position with its great ambitions Among the developed countries, in all fields, praising the Kingdom’s tireless efforts and its main role in the prosperity and stability of the region.

His Highness praised the recent statements made by His Highness, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom in a TV interview, during which he reviewed the most important achievements of Saudi Vision 2030, stressing that it is an ambitious vision and a road map towards growth and prosperity.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the depth of Saudi-Emirati ties and relations, which constitute a distinctive and unique model for relations between Arab brothers, stressing that they are not only strategic and historical relations, but are exceptional, strengthened by ties of blood and a common destiny.

His Highness appreciated Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s assertion of the Kingdom’s foreign policy to strengthen its alliances with all its partners in the world, in order to achieve prosperity for all the countries of the region and the world, and the Kingdom’s keenness on the principle of sovereignty within the framework of an international charter system, indicating that the success, prosperity and stability of Saudi Arabia is in The interest of the UAE and the region.

His Highness praised the concept of moderation affirmed by His Highness, the Saudi Crown Prince, and confronting intellectual extremism in the region of whatever nature.

His Highness congratulated the Kingdom’s leadership, government and people on the occasion of the 5-year anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030, indicating that the vision led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince embodied a national march and tireless work for development and progress in all aspects of life, especially on the economic side, where the Kingdom witnessed achievements Many reflect on the progress of the entire region, wishing that the Kingdom will achieve all that it aspires to in terms of progress and prosperity.