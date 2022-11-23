His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed part of the session on future directions in the education sector, which was held within the work of the annual meetings of the UAE government in Its second day, during which His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council spoke.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed indicated that the current stage is witnessing cooperation and integration between the various elements of the education sector, with the aim of achieving the country’s future vision for this vital sector, which forms the basis for the human development process, and in achieving development plans for all sectors. His Highness said: “Our goal in the current stage Developing the education system in line with our national aspirations.

His Highness added: “We established the Federal Agency for Education Quality, as a neutral center that monitors the quality of education and evaluates the educational system with the aim of improving it, and we established the Federal Agency for Early Education to ensure the correct foundation for our students at this important stage…”

His Highness added, “We directed the Ministry of Education to focus on the legislative and regulatory role of the sector, and to improve the educational curriculum and the outputs of higher education. We also directed the Emirates Foundation for School Education to improve government schools and the educational environment for our students and educational staff.”

His Highness called on all segments of society, including teachers, school leaders, parents, students, youth, and workers in government institutions and the private sector, to be partners in the process of developing the future of education in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed added: “I myself started a realistic experience by sending my children to join a government school… and I will follow their development… What I do not accept in my children’s education will not be accepted by the people of the Emirates.”

The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Finance, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The session was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. , Chairperson of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai “Dubai Culture”, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director General of the Information Department in Dubai, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.

Achieving targets

During the session, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the pivotal successes and transformations that positively affected the education process in the country during the past fifty years, noting that the number of schools in 1971 reached 74 schools with 33 thousand students.

His Highness affirmed that the directive of the late founding father, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to compulsory school attendance constituted a pivotal turning point that directly contributed to developing the future of the sector and established a new approach that in turn contributed to the achievement of great achievements over the past period.

His Highness said: “The UAE has moved in the field of literacy from a rate of 50% in 1971 to 95% today, which is one of the highest rates in the world… Today we have 1404 public and private schools in all emirates of the country teaching 23 curricula… It has one million and 346 thousand students from more than 200 countries. His Highness referred to the main areas of improvement in the sector and the level of student performance, stressing the importance of adhering to the goals set by the state in this sector in all its stages, in order to enhance the country’s competitiveness and meet the needs of the people of the Emirates.

His Highness said: “We monitored the opinion, aspirations, and expectations of the educational community, including parents, students, youth, teachers, the private sector, and leadership… and everyone emphasized that education in the UAE should be available to everyone who considers the UAE to be his country and home, unique and meets needs, rooted.” with our identity, language, and values, responds to our culture and aspirations for the future, supports diversification and investment in our inclusive economy, and builds a generation aware of the requirements of life and work.”

Existing transformational projects

Regarding the most important transformative projects that the education sector is witnessing in the current period, His Highness affirmed that the transformation journey has begun by working on the implementation of 30 programs and projects within 6 ambitious tracks… The most prominent projects include the redevelopment of the national curricula, the expansion of public schools, and the launch of experimental schools. To accommodate larger numbers of students, to develop mechanisms to motivate teachers and supportive paths to develop their competencies, to increase enrollment rates for children in nurseries and kindergartens, and to develop flexible frameworks for higher education institutions.

This came during a session that discussed future directions in the education sector, and witnessed the participation of members of the Education and Human Resources Council, namely: His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris. Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Head of the National Center for Education Quality, and Her Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Minister of State for Early Education, where the most important future directions for the sector and its challenges were discussed and reviewed.

Consolidate the Emirati identity and culture

His Excellency Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, affirmed that the development of the educational system in the UAE is taking place in a sustainable manner by providing options that suit the requirements of the current and future stage, and support students’ scholastic and academic abilities to reach the best levels..while the next stage will witness the study of the tracks system by setting a clear direction It is to provide multiple options to enable students to develop their abilities and tendencies optimally.” His Excellency stressed on “the role of the successful educational system in discovering students’ talents and developing them to the best level, by building their capabilities and supporting them… Therefore, the goal in the next stage will be to provide options commensurate with their tendencies.” their abilities so that they can achieve their best.”

His Excellency the Minister of Education stressed that consolidating the Emirati identity and culture among students is a top priority, as it represents the basis on which the individual’s personality is based, and that interest in the Arabic language and its skills is one of the most important goals of the educational process, pointing out that “the current changes require the development of new methods and mechanisms.” It would contribute to enhancing the presence and positive impact of the Arabic language, explaining: “If we take into account the changes taking place at the level of Emirati society and at the level of the spread of the Standard Arabic language among children, there is a great burden that the school must exert to compensate for the deficiency resulting from the decline in the role of other elements, and therefore it must That the standard Arabic language curricula be enhanced with advanced content suitable for children, which necessitates focusing during the first stage on using a simplified Arabic language in the first years of education… to reach a stage in which children look forward to the Arabic language class.

Creating a supportive environment for public schools

Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, confirmed that the main goal of the Emirates Foundation for School Education during the next stage is to create a supportive environment for government schools to lead change in a way that contributes to the development of educational outcomes and the development of students’ skills, stressing that the development of education outcomes requires full cooperation between All components of the educational system, to include parents and all those concerned with the learning process, noting that a road map has been set for the next three years, based on strengthening joint work and developing a work system based on linking the future with identity, culture and history.

Her Excellency said: “We aim to link our future with our identity, history, language and culture…and create the appropriate environment to instill and strengthen our values ​​and principles, and develop the services provided so that the education journey that affects every Emirati home is a positive one…as the current stage is witnessing a study and review of curricula, test methods and general performance For government schools with the aim of identifying the optimal management system, developing methods and mechanisms that suit the requirements of the current stage.. and working to modernize operational systems, ensuring full readiness and providing all safety and care requirements.. and the Emirates Foundation for School Education is in the process of hiring 979 teachers, 365 specialists and 1,691 supervisors A bus of them, 423 Emiratis, will also provide support, training and appropriate tools to develop the capabilities of teachers to perform job requirements and achieve the targeted quality by announcing teachers’ councils.

A quantum leap in the early education system

Her Excellency Sarah bint Awad Issa Muslim, Minister of State for Early Education, confirmed that the early education strategy in the UAE is based on achieving a quantum leap in the entire system in cooperation with all partners, with the aim of achieving the goals set during the next five years. Systems, procedures and work plans, and the preparation of a set of policies within 12 main axes to ensure the development of the sector through a comprehensive regulatory framework to be applied in 600 nurseries and all kindergartens in public and private schools.

Her Excellency confirmed that “the first phase of the transformation process has been launched in the Emirate of Ajman… We are also making the necessary updates to develop the curriculum, and we are working on launching a professional development program for leaders and teachers, developing an updated educational curriculum for the early education stages, and attracting national competencies to the sector… from In order to provide growth and learning in a healthy and safe environment for all, as the vision and strategy of the Federal Agency for Early Education aims to support the child’s health and mental development and enhance his ability to acquire knowledge … as scientific research confirms the importance of the child’s access to quality education in the early years of his life.

Roadmap for the National Center for Education Quality

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Chairperson of the National Center for Education Quality, affirmed that the road map set by the Center for the next stage aims to improve the quality of education in the country through an integrated work system that depends on enhancing full cooperation between all partners. The quality of education is based on three interrelated basic steps that include setting and developing education quality standards for all stages and educational sectors, and evaluating the performance of the educational system in all its components, including measuring the educational outcomes of students by looking at their performance in international tests, in addition to working with partners to improve quality of education

Her Excellency indicated that the results are being compared with the countries of the region and the world, and standardized tests are being developed to measure education outcomes at the national level, in line with the approved education goals, and the monitoring of schools is being developed in coordination with the Emirates Foundation for School Education and local education authorities.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the current stage is also witnessing the strengthening of joint efforts to ensure the sustainability of the process of improving the quality of education in the country and the continuation of the development of policies and the development of recommendations, development plans and initiatives to support the efforts of the center and its strategic goals.