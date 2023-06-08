His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, affirmed that achieving the future directions of the UAE depends mainly on building a high-quality educational system, which is continuously updated to meet the requirements of modern society and the changing global economy, stressing that this depends Follow up on performance indicators and results of education quality, and monitor and evaluate performance on an ongoing and immediate basis.

This came during His Highness’s chairmanship of the Council’s meeting, which was held via visual communication technology, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council, and Minister of Education Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi. Minister of Community Development, Secretary General of the Council, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mannan Al Awar, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Early Education Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance Jassim Mohammed Bouataba Al Zaabi, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, and the President of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Dr. Muhadtha Yahya Al Hashemi.

The council discussed several topics, the most prominent of which was reviewing the results of the performance of public schools in the country, and the results of evaluating the performance of private schools in the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of the council team, wishing her success in her duties and responsibilities.

He said, “Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has a real passion for developing the education sector and enhancing its quality. Her presence in our team in the Council is a distinguished addition to our career in education. We wish her success and we are confident that her extensive experience and knowledge will be reflected in the work of the Council.” It will play a real role in the education sector to achieve the bright future that we aspire for for the benefit of our children, youth and our country.”

His Highness added: “I have seen the results of the performance of public schools and the results of evaluating the performance of private schools, and we will continue to improve performance and update the specific indicators to measure this. between public and private schools in the coming years, under the supervision of the National Center for Education Quality. Improving the educational level of students, and building a strong generation of knowledgeable citizens of the country, is a top priority for us, in line with the aspirations of society and the needs of students and teachers. His Highness congratulated the schools that obtained a high evaluation in the quality of performance. His Highness said: “We are proud of the schools that excel in the quality of their performance and are proud of their achievements, and we express our deep appreciation to those in charge of these schools for their continuous efforts in advancing education forward in the UAE. Their role is essential in building future generations, and we wish them more excellence and success.”

For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We recognize the value of education … and are committed to working according to our vision, by building an educational system that meets the needs of all students and leads the people of the UAE towards more prosperity and sustainable progress.”

Her Highness added: “Therefore, accurate, unified and fair measurement and evaluation programs and tools are of great importance to success in achieving our aspirations, which contributes to monitoring the level of achieving our educational goals, directing our efforts towards improving the quality of education and raising the level of performance in the UAE educational system, both public and private.”

The Council discussed a comprehensive analysis of the results of the performance of public and private schools, and compared them with the results of schools in international tests, and reviewed an integrated action plan to assess the quality of education in schools that includes updating the assessment and monitoring framework to be a unified framework between public and private schools, to be reviewed, developed and supervised for its implementation by the National Center For the quality of education, in coordination with all concerned parties, in line with international best practices in measurement tools, in addition to a number of policies for improving the performance of schools and the enrollment of national students in the best performing schools during the coming years.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi reviewed the results of the performance of private schools in the Northern Emirates, and explained that the Ministry completed school evaluation visits during the academic year 2022-2023 to 93 private schools in the Northern Emirates with their various curricula, and summarized the results in general that 10% of schools in the Emirates North did well. As for the schools that achieved an acceptable level, they reached 74%, while 16% of these schools achieved a poor level of performance.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri reviewed the results of students in public schools in the central tests for the second semester, the MAP Growth tests in mathematics, and the international reading test “PIRLS”, where various measurement tools were used to determine students’ skills that require a basic focus from the institution.

In the same context, Sarah Musallam reviewed the system of standardized international examinations applied in private schools in Abu Dhabi, including the International Program for Student Assessment, noting the importance of the system in providing an important indicator of the development of the outputs of the national education sector.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam reviewed the most prominent results of school inspection operations in all private schools in Dubai that were subject to inspection operations in the current academic year 2022-2023, which numbered 199 private schools in Dubai, indicating that the schools showed a commitment to improving their performance.

For her part, Dr. Muhaddithah Yahya Al-Hashimi discussed the results of the “Mastery” program, which aims to develop and improve the quality of school performance in all its aspects. It was implemented from last October to March of this year, with the aim of evaluating the performance of 110 schools representing 10 different curricula out of the total number of private schools in The emirate’s 127 schools.

She explained that the results of the current study monitored a significant qualitative improvement in the performance of private schools in Sharjah, amounting to 68%, compared to the results of the previous evaluation conducted in 2018 and 2019.

