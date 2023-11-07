His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City.

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the World Summit of Religious Leaders for Climate, His Highness and Cardinal Parolin discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in a way that supports the two countries’ endeavors to uphold the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence in societies and consolidate the principles of human brotherhood.

The two sides also reviewed the agenda of the World Summit of Religious Leaders for Climate, which was held in Abu Dhabi as part of preparations for the UAE to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this month in Expo City Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed to the role of religious leaders in enhancing societal awareness of climate change and the path to global confrontation of its repercussions, stressing the importance of unifying all efforts in order to protect the future of the planet and achieve sustainable development in societies.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Cardinal Pietro Parolin discussed the situation in the region and the developments and repercussions it is witnessing, especially on the humanitarian level.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to consolidating growing and developed relations with the Vatican State, and the countries work to build bridges of dialogue and cooperation between different cultures and religions. We also believe in the importance of confronting the scourge of extremism and hatred that undermines any efforts keen to achieve Peace and consolidation of tolerance and global coexistence.

For his part, Cardinal Pietro Parolin praised the distinguished relations between the two countries and the efforts of the UAE to spread the values ​​of peace, tolerance and coexistence among peoples.

He expressed his wishes to the UAE for success during its hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this month.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, and member of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Muhammad Abdul Salam, Yasser Hareb, an Emirati writer and journalist, a member of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, and a number of officials.