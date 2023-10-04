His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with His Excellency Celso Amorim, Chief Presidential Advisor of the Federal Republic of Brazil.

During the meeting, which was held in the capital, Brasilia, the two sides discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Brazil and ways to enhance them, in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries.

They also touched on a number of issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the distinguished friendly relations between the two countries and the continued growth and development in the levels of joint cooperation, within the framework of the Emirati-Brazilian strategic partnership.

For his part, His Excellency Celso Amorim welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, stressing the importance of this visit in opening promising horizons for strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Brazil, and His Excellency Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs.