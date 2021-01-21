His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance aspects of joint cooperation in all fields. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in the region, and they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

His Highness and His Excellency the Moroccan Foreign Minister reviewed the developments of the emerging corona virus (Covid 19) and the joint cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries in facing its repercussions.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco and the continuous keenness to enhance them and develop joint cooperation in all fields in light of the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.

His Highness also reaffirmed during the meeting the UAE’s firm position in standing with the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, its full support for its sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara region and its support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative over this region, stressing that the UAE-Moroccan relations are historical and solid.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.