His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jai Shankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

His Highness and His Excellency the Indian Minister of External Affairs discussed the historical friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of India, in addition to cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

The two sides also discussed a number of areas of bilateral cooperation and opportunities to enhance them within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jai Shankar discussed the issue of climate change and bilateral cooperation in this regard, with the UAE hosting the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), this year in Expo City Dubai. .

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE and the Republic of India are keen to support multilateral international action, aimed at finding effective solutions to all challenges, and building fruitful and constructive partnerships that benefit humanity.

He pointed out that the two friendly countries have been linked to a comprehensive strategic partnership since 2017 and a comprehensive economic partnership since 2022, which enabled them to achieve many development achievements for their people, stressing that “COP28” constitutes an opportunity to emphasize the complementarity of this exceptional relationship between the two countries, as well as the feasibility of international cooperation in Facing all pressing challenges. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.