His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with His Excellency Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Brazil.

During the meeting, which was held in the capital, Brasilia, as part of His Highness’s tour to a number of Latin American and Caribbean countries, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries were discussed.

His Highness and His Excellency the Brazilian Foreign Minister reviewed the opportunities available to develop joint cooperation paths in several fields, including economic, development, food security, renewable energy, and climate.

The talks also touched on Brazil’s preparations for the presidency of the G20 in its next session in 2024, and the outcomes of the two countries’ participation in the G20 summit held in the Republic of India last month.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Mauro Vieira discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and Brazil within the framework of the BRICS group, following the UAE’s official accession to the group.

His Highness stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the BRICS group, which provides a distinguished platform for multilateral international action aimed at achieving sustainable development and prosperity for peoples, praising the support of the Federal Republic of Brazil for the UAE’s accession to the group.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also briefed His Excellency on the UAE’s preparations to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) during the coming months of November and December in Expo City Dubai.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of “COP28” in advancing the prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two countries on the issue of climate change, and achieving a qualitative shift in the course of global climate action.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Brazil is strong and growing, and supports the visions of the two friendly countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in all sectors.

His Highness said: “Next year, the UAE and the Federal Republic of Brazil will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and they have a common will and desire to move forward with their strategic partnership towards broader horizons of growth and development in all fields.”

For his part, His Excellency Mauro Vieira praised the distinguished strategic partnership with the UAE, expressing his wishes for the UAE to succeed during its hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Brazil, and His Excellency Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs.