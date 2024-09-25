His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met separately in New York with a number of prime ministers and foreign ministers of countries participating in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

His Highness met with His Excellency Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, and His Excellency Amadou Ouré Bah, Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met with His Excellency Jean-Noël Barrot and congratulated him on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic.

His Highness met with His Excellency Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary; Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia; His Excellency Paulson Banaba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour and Trade of Tuvalu; His Excellency Yusuf Maitama Tugar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; His Excellency Enrique Manalo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines; and His Excellency Eduardo Enrique Reyna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Honduras.

His Highness discussed with Their Excellencies the Ministers a number of topics on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, in addition to discussing cooperation relations in several fields, including economic, technological, artificial intelligence, trade, investment, cultural, educational, agricultural, food security, renewable energy, climate, and others.

His Highness’s discussions with the foreign ministers also touched on the importance of multilateral action in confronting pressing global challenges, in addition to the need to enhance joint action within the framework of international organizations.

During the meetings, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE is keen to build fruitful and sustainable partnerships with sisterly and friendly countries of the world, based on a solid foundation of trust, mutual respect and common interests, and aiming to achieve comprehensive development in societies and enhance the prosperity and well-being of peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also discussed with the ministers the overall developments at the regional and international levels, including the situation in the Middle East and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In this regard, His Highness stressed the UAE’s firm approach to supporting peace, stability and development in the world, pointing out the importance of enhancing collective international action in confronting all current challenges in order to achieve sustainable security, stability and a decent life for peoples.

In a related context, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a joint meeting with Her Excellency Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, during which they discussed cooperation and strategic partnership relations between the UAE and the programme in the field of global humanitarian work.

The meetings were attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, His Excellency Ambassador Mohammed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and Mr. Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Pacific and Caribbean Islands.