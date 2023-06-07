His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met members of the American Jewish Committee (AJC). During the meeting, His Highness and the members of the American Jewish Committee reviewed joint cooperation within the framework of the Abrahamic Peace Accord and the resulting various initiatives that support peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity. In this regard, they referred to the “I2U2” group, which includes the UAE, the United States of America, the Republic of India and the State of Israel, and focuses on enhancing economic cooperation between its members, across a range of sectors, including food and water security, transportation, health, technology, energy and space. During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that peace is the lever of development and prosperity in societies, praising the role of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in promoting mutual understanding and spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.