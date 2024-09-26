His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with His Excellency Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York.

During the meeting, His Highness conveyed to His Excellency the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his wishes for stability and prosperity for the Republic of Yemen and its brotherly people.

For his part, His Excellency conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his wishes for the UAE to continue to progress and prosper.

His Highness and His Excellency Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi discussed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, the situation in Yemen, in addition to all issues of common interest.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the UAE’s support for everything that achieves security, stability and prosperity for Yemen and its brotherly people.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Mohammed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.