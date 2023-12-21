His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, met.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the developments taking place in the Middle East region and their various repercussions were discussed, most notably the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the continued escalation..

The two sides reviewed the efforts of the international community to reach an immediate ceasefire, in addition to the top priority of protecting all civilians and preserving their lives. They also discussed the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza at an intensive and sustainable pace in a way that meets their needs and contributes to alleviating their suffering..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that extremism, tension and escalating violence have led the region to an unprecedented state of instability, noting the importance of combining all regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire and focusing on strengthening the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza..

His Highness pointed out the urgent importance of pushing towards finding a serious political horizon to resume negotiations to achieve comprehensive peace based on the “two-state solution,” which contributes to consolidating the foundations of stability, achieving sustainable security in the region, and ending the extremism and escalating violence it is witnessing..

During his meeting with Hussein Al-Sheikh, His Highness also stressed the UAE’s consistent approach to supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and its keenness to work with all active parties in the international community to end the humanitarian crisis suffered by the people of Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem..