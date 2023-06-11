His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met UAE students studying in Japan, as part of his working visit to Tokyo.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the students’ academic paths and the most prominent majors they study, and their relevance to the requirements of future jobs and the needs of the labor market in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called on the students to make every possible effort and always strive to achieve scientific excellence, stressing that the state will spare no effort to provide all forms of care and support for them to achieve their ambitions and aspirations.

His Highness praised their perseverance, perseverance, and keenness to excel during their academic journey, leading to their return to the country to participate with their brothers and sisters from the sons and daughters of the country in its development process in various sectors.

In his speech to his students, His Highness affirmed that they are the ambassadors of their country abroad, embodying the values, customs and traditions of the UAE society, and transmitting the country’s culture, identity and civilized message to the peoples of the whole world.

Within the activities of the meeting; 4 dialogue sessions were held with the students, in which HE Saeed Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs, HE Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Science and Advanced Technology, HE Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health Affairs, and HE Shihab Ahmed Al-Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan, spoke.

The dialogue sessions touched on a number of topics, including the strategic relations between the UAE and Japan, and the UAE’s development efforts and initiatives in various sectors.

UAE students in Japan expressed their happiness and pride in meeting His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing that this meeting embodies the continuous care and follow-up enjoyed by UAE nationals studying abroad in order to ensure that they obtain the highest practical grades.

The meeting concluded with a group photo of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, with UAE students studying in Japan.