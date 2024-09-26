His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met separately in New York with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

His Highness met with His Excellency Bruno Rodriguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba; His Excellency Margus Tsahakna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia; His Excellency Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania; His Excellency Dr. Constantinos Kompos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus; Her Excellency Alexandra Hele Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador; His Excellency Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda; Her Excellency Luminita Odobescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania; and His Excellency Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

His Highness discussed with Their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers a number of files on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, in addition to friendly relations and paths of joint cooperation in several sectors, including economic, investment, trade, culture, food security, agriculture, climate, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, advanced technology and other fields that support the development goals of all countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, stressing his keenness to strengthen the bonds of friendship with their countries and looking forward to further cooperation in areas that serve the mutual interests of both sides.

His Highness and Their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers also discussed the overall developments on the regional and international arenas, including the situation in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In a related context, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Brendan Nelson, President of Boeing International.

During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation between the two sides and the available opportunities to enhance it were discussed, especially in areas related to the aviation industry and supporting research and development in sustainable aviation technologies.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed that the aviation sector is one of the most prominent sectors supporting the path of sustainable development and economic diversification in the UAE, pointing out the keenness to enhance fruitful and constructive cooperation with international airlines in a way that achieves the mutual interests of both sides.

The meetings were attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs, His Excellency Ambassador Mohammed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and Mr. Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Pacific and Caribbean Islands.