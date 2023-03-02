His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met separately with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the G20 meetings held in India.

His Highness met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the British Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development, James Cleverly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira.

His Highness and the foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and a number of topics on the G20 agenda, including food and energy security, multilateral action, cooperation and development, humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

During the meetings, His Highness stressed the importance of the G20 meetings in India in promoting multilateral action and international cooperation in order to formulate solutions to many challenges facing the world, in addition to discussing a number of important files related to the paths of sustainable development in societies, such as food security and combating climate change.