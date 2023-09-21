His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met in New York with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, separately.

His Highness met with His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssef, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti, His Excellency Dr. Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica, His Excellency Ignacio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, His Excellency Eli Cohen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, His Excellency Margus Tsakana, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, and His Excellency Dr. Ian Borg, Minister of Foreign, European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Her Excellency Elina Fulton, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Her Excellency Maria Gabriel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, and Her Excellency Jeenbek Kolobayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

His Highness discussed with Their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers paths of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance them in all fields, including economic, trade, investment, cultural, educational, agricultural, technology, food security, renewable energy, and others. They also reviewed a group of topics on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, including climate change, as His Highness briefed the ministers on the UAE’s preparations to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) this year in Expo City Dubai. .

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that inclusiveness, multilateral action and innovation are all pillars for achieving a qualitative transformation in the course of global climate action, noting that the UAE, during its hosting of “COP 28”, looks forward to cooperating with all countries of the world to confront this urgent global challenge. To ensure a better future for humanity.

His Highness’s discussions with Their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers also dealt with a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out that the UAE is keen to build sustainable partnerships with countries of the world, based on trust, mutual respect and common interests, and is also keen to support all efforts to maintain and enhance regional and international peace and security.

The meetings were attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, and His Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs is the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and Mohammed Issa Bu Shehab is the Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.