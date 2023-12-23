His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a phone call with His Excellency Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The official account of His Highness’s office wrote on the “X” website (formerly Twitter): “Abdullah bin Zayed is making a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.”

The office added that His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that “the current situation in the region requires the concerted efforts of the international community to support the urgent humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza and alleviate their suffering.”