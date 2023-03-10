His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, launched the “Smart Mission” project, the first innovative project of its kind in the world, through which the ministry aims to provide an integrated and simplified journey for those dealing with the country’s missions abroad, in line with the vision of “We are the UAE 2031”.

The launch of the project comes as a translation of the vision of the wise leadership of the country for the future of the country, leading to the achievement of the UAE Centennial 2071, as well as in line with the fifty principles and the Emirates Strategy for Government Services 2021-2025.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan viewed a model of the project, which was prepared in the Ministry’s General Court in Abu Dhabi, and reviews the experience of the smart mission, where artificial intelligence techniques were employed within the smart mission to ensure the provision of advanced and simplified services that facilitate and improve the customer’s journey.

The “smart mission” enables customers, through the facial recognition feature, to benefit from various proactive consular services. It also allows direct interaction with customers and the provision of the necessary services without the need for human intervention, relying on 3D technology and “holograms”, with the option of providing a virtual employee and interacting with him. directly if necessary.

The smart mission project includes a package of services that include issuance of return documents, attestation of individual and commercial documents, emergency cases, in addition to the issuance of To Whom It May Concern certificates, and other consular services provided to the country’s citizens, residents and visitors.

The “Smart Expedition” project is also in line with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and in support of national strategies in this field. Compliance with sustainability standards was taken into account when implementing the project, and the mission model was designed with 3D printed elements, which would help build More sustainable structures and interior designs.