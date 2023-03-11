His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, launched the “Smart Mission” project, the first innovative project of its kind in the world. ».

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan viewed a model of the project, which was prepared in the Ministry’s General Court in Abu Dhabi, and it reviews the experience of the smart mission, where artificial intelligence techniques were employed within the smart mission to ensure the provision of advanced and simplified services that facilitate and upgrade the customer’s journey.

The “smart mission” enables customers, through the facial recognition feature, to benefit from proactive and diverse consular services. It also allows direct interaction with customers, and the provision of the necessary services without the need for human intervention, relying on 3D technology and “holograms”, with the option of providing a virtual employee, and interacting with him directly if necessary.

The smart mission project includes a package of services, including the issuance of return documents, attestation of individual and commercial documents, and emergency cases, in addition to the issuance of “To Whom It May Concern” certificates, and other consular services provided to the country’s citizens, residents, and visitors.

The “Smart Expedition” project is also in line with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and is considered support for national strategies in this field. Compliance with sustainability standards was taken into account when implementing the project and designing the mission model with three-dimensional printed elements (3D), which would Helps build more sustainable structures and interiors.