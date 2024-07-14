His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister in addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The new formation of the UAE government, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today, Sunday, via the “X” platform, included the restructuring of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council in the UAE, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the appointment of Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice President of the Council, and the inclusion of the Ministry of Community Development under the umbrella of the Council, in addition to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, Federal Universities, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the appointment of Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed as President of the National Center for Quality Education.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The Education Council, headed by Sheikh Abdullah and with Sheikha Maryam as Vice President, represents a guarantee for the stability and continuity of education plans and strategies. The Council will oversee our national human capital under the guidance and vision of the President of the State, may God protect him, from early childhood through general education and higher education, all the way to employment and Emiratisation, and finally to a stable family capable of graduating generations that adhere to their identity, preserve the values ​​of their society, and keep pace with all future scientific and technological changes.”