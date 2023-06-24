His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, affirmed that the role assigned to the family and the school in promoting a culture of healthy nutrition among our children and students is pivotal and major, in an era characterized by increasing awareness of the importance of a healthy life, movement and proper nutrition for the child, and he said. The family and school are the main axes in a child’s life, and they play a decisive role in shaping his eating habits and lifestyle.

This came during His Highness chairing a side meeting of the Council, which was held via visual communication technology, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council, and the Council discussed issues related to healthy nutrition and the role of schools. And families in promoting healthy lifestyles for children.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “In an age full of information and health challenges, activating the role of the family and the school in promoting a culture of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle becomes necessary. Proper nutrition and motivating children to move and a healthy lifestyle positively affect learning. And the personal development of children and society in general.. Today, we clearly see the importance of strengthening family communication and cooperation with schools and society, to build a healthy and supportive environment for proper nutrition to achieve this goal.

His Highness added: “We believe that activating the principle of joint responsibility between the family and the school would encourage children to adopt decisions that ensure healthy and sound nutrition, which will help them build their future. This is an integral part of our integrated strategic vision, to achieve sustainable development and comprehensive well-being for citizens and residents in the UAE.” All policies and frameworks that support this approach must be activated in the educational sector and all relevant sectors at the state level.

For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The healthy eating habits adopted by children from an early age affect their health in the future. If children learn at home and at school that healthy foods are an essential part of their diet, they are more likely to continue.” In adopting these healthy habits later in their lives .. Therefore, the role of the school is not only to develop the academic side of the students, but rather it plays a fundamental role in the comprehensive development of the child and securing an environment conducive to their growth and development.

Her Highness added: “It is important that we encourage our students to choose healthy foods themselves, and follow a healthy lifestyle for their lives, and we will work to achieve this through strategic partnerships with all relevant parties inside and outside the school, through a series of policies, initiatives, awareness campaigns and educational programs in schools and in Society as a whole, with the aim of creating a culture of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle among our students, which contributes to raising the level of health, happiness and well-being of children, youth and all members of society.

During the meeting, the Council discussed the “Comprehensive School Health Model” project presented by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, which aims to enhance the quality of health, psychological, physical and social life for students. The project comes within the framework of achieving the state’s directions in this field, and in line with the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031, and based on the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031” for a society that is more open to adopting a modern and innovative health system. The project includes a number of major initiatives that have been divided into five strategic axes, including health in the school environment, school health services, healthy nutrition, physical activities, and health awareness.

The project is based on the “Health Promoting Schools” initiative, which is a joint initiative between the World Health Organization and UNESCO, which enhances the health, psychological, physical and social quality of life for students, with a focus on implementing innovative activities and programs that meet the health needs of students, by promoting the concept of nutrition and physical activity. and other school activities that improve the health and well-being of students.

Strategic initiatives

The Minister of Community Development, Secretary-General of the Council, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, reviewed a number of strategic initiatives aimed at raising awareness among families, those about to get married, and community members about the culture of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle for children. She explained a number of statistics and data that reflect the current state of healthy nutrition at the local and international levels.

Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed:

“The healthy eating habits that children adopt from an early age affect their health in the future.”

■ Developing a comprehensive model for school health, which includes major initiatives within 5 strategic axes.