His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, delivered a speech in which he blessed students and workers in the educational sector for the return to schools and the beginning of the new academic year 2023/2024.

His Highness said: “Our sons and daughters, students, teachers and all workers in the education sector, I would like to convey to you the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the State. The Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, by the new academic year, and inform you of their aspirations for the future, their directives, and their continuous and unlimited support for the development of our educational process in all its aspects, and to enable you with the best tools and standards that enhance the quality of education outcomes. His Highness added: “We embark together on a new educational journey full of opportunities, and we are confident that this year will witness progress and success in our journey towards achieving our educational and development goals for our students, wishing everyone a successful and fruitful academic year, and that you are always fully prepared to face challenges with opportunities and to contribute to building A bright future for our dear country.

His Highness affirmed: “We attach great importance to the role of teachers in shaping the future of our rising generations of students, and we value your dedication and efforts in preparing them to assume responsibilities and enhance the future of the country. We say to our dear students that your responsibility is not only towards achieving your dreams, but extends to your contribution to building An advanced and prosperous society that serves all of our aspirations for our beloved country, the UAE. For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council, President of the National Center for Education Quality, congratulated the students and teachers, saying: “With the start of a new phase of your educational journey, I would like to To you, students and teachers, with best regards and wishes, and I wish all of you and your families a successful and inspiring academic year, as you are the ones who will take steady steps towards shaping a bright future for our dear homeland.

Her Highness added, “I hope that our students will always remember that the reason they come to school every day is to grow comprehensively, in their values, knowledge, and intellectual, social and emotional skills. We must make this goal the driving force behind all our pursuit of excellence.” Her Highness addressed the young minds, saying: “Your dreams and aspirations are the fuel that drives us towards shaping the world around us. To the teachers, I say that your achievements are the pride of the nation. Education gives our students the power and ability to change the world around us, and we are all confident in your ability to make this academic year a year full of growth.” achievement and sustainable impact. Her Highness said: “I wish you all an academic year full of achievements and excellence, and that you will always be a source of inspiration for yourself and those around you.