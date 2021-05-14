His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed the UAE’s grave concern about the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine, and offered its sincere condolences to all the victims who were killed as a result of the recent hostilities.

In a statement issued this evening, Wednesday, His Highness said that the UAE joins its voice to others in calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, and calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to abide by the ceasefire and start a political dialogue.

His Highness affirmed that “the distressing events that we witnessed last week are an important reminder of the need to start a peaceful dialogue and reconciliation. In this regard, we count on the promises of Abraham’s accords for our present and future generations to live with their neighbors in peace, dignity and prosperity.”

His Highness added, “Real leadership requires, at this time of crisis, to stop all provocative and retaliatory actions and practices that would increase tension and tension between the two sides, and to work to calm the situation and reduce tensions.”

His Highness concluded the statement by affirming that the UAE is fully prepared to support all efforts aimed at achieving this goal.