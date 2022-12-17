Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its twenty-eighth session «COP28» (UAE Climate Conference), affirmed the UAE’s commitment to building On the outcomes of the “COP27” Conference of the Parties, which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh, and on strengthening the country’s leadership position and its climate ambitions before the world during the “COP28” Conference of the Parties.

This came while His Highness chaired the sixth meeting of the Supreme National Committee, where its members discussed the road map for the path towards the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in Expo Dubai in November 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the progress made by the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt at the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the Parties «COP27» in Sharm El-Sheikh, and its ability to unite 197 countries, in addition to the European Union, on the requirements of climate action, and the success in reaching through negotiations an agreement. Agreement to establish a fund to compensate for losses and damages resulting from the repercussions of climate change.

His Highness also pointed out the importance of the region hosting two consecutive sessions of the Conferences of the Parties, stressing the vital role that our region needs to play in the global transition to sustainability and effective climate action. He also affirmed the UAE’s determination to make tangible progress at the COP28 Conference of the Parties (UAE Climate Conference), by facilitating a comprehensive dialogue that ensures the participation and inclusion of all parties, and to provide innovative solutions, in addition to benefiting from pioneering partnerships and building consensus between the parties.

His Highness said, “After the global success achieved by (Expo 2020 Dubai), the UAE will benefit from the confidence it enjoys globally and from its record in unifying efforts to ensure that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is characterized by inclusiveness, transparency, practicality and realism.” Parties (COP28) aims to make a quantum leap to accelerate climate action and fulfill the commitments made by the world.” The state is keen to ensure that these investments are in line with its vision of a sustainable, diversified and integrated economy supported by an effective regulatory oversight and follow-up process, and contributions from all relevant sectors and groups.

As an international trade center and global crossroads, the UAE is the best mediator and supporter of negotiations on several key areas such as energy, agriculture, investment and sustainable transportation. The UAE applies the approach of joint action and cooperation between all parties to ensure the success of global efforts to reduce emissions.

agenda

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change and Vice-Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise preparations for COP28, said: “We are working in accordance with the directives of our wise leadership to set the agenda for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in partnership with the Convention United Nations Framework on Climate Change. The UAE will work with the Secretariat of the Convention and all parties and partners to build on the results and outputs of the COP27 Conference of the Parties to accelerate progress in climate action and fulfill global commitments and pledges in this field.

The Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparations for the COP28 Conference of the Parties (UAE Climate Conference) manages the strategy of the international conference to be held in Expo Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023, and to ensure unification and concerted efforts of all industries and sectors at all levels.

The Commission

Its membership includes: His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi. His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander General of Dubai Police, His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai, His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, His Excellency Matar Muhammad Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and Rashid Saeed Al Ameri Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Presidential Court, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Economy in Dubai, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Dr. Jamal Al Hosani, representative of the Supreme National Security Council.