Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Donica Jervala Schwartz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo. During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the UAE and Kosovo in various fields and sectors, and His Highness exchanged views with Schwartz on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and Kosovo are linked to growing bilateral relations, and look forward to enhancing prospects for cooperation in all fields, in light of the support and interest of the leaderships of the two countries. His Highness stressed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation, and promoting joint dialogue, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and brings good to their peoples.

For her part, Her Excellency Schwartz affirmed her country’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE, which occupies a leading position in the world and is witnessing development and progress in many fields, adding that her country has close relations with the UAE.