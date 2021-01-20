Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the council’s meeting, which was held via remote visual communication technology.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the role of digital media in strengthening the educational system and upgrading it in order to build a new and advanced generation of professionals qualified to lead the digital economy, and to publish positive Arab media stories and messages that enhance the country’s position on the regional and international arenas.

His Highness indicated that the state’s efforts, with the support of our wise leadership, focus on adopting new and innovative tools and means to upgrade the educational system in the country and raise the quality of education outputs, explaining that in light of the rapid developments taking place in the world, especially in the field of digital media, it has become necessary to implant The culture, concepts and skills of new media within the educational process to enable students to create content that reflects our language, values, identity, culture, civilization and aspirations for the future, and to keep pace with the rapid growth in the digital economy.

This came during the Council’s review of a proposal submitted by the New Media Academy to launch an advanced educational academic training program aimed at integrating digital skills from an early age into the distinguished Emirati educational system.

Rashid Al-Awadi, Executive Director of the New Media Academy spoke about the proposal, which includes enabling teachers to integrate the skills and concepts of new digital media within an integrated methodology that takes into account introducing students to the style and skills of digital storytelling, and enabling them to become familiar with the requirements and features of innovative digital learning from an early age, thus contributing to their preparation For the future and their participation in spreading media messages that support the development process in the country at the local and global levels. He pointed out that the proposed program will be the result of a partnership between educational bodies and the New Media Academy, as it is one of the many programs designed by the Academy, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East region, to develop a new generation of professionals to lead the digital economy and new media.

Abdullah bin Zayed presiding over the meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council in the presence of a number of ministers and officials (Photo: Saeed Gathered)

For her part, Her Excellency Jameela Bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, reviewed the latest developments in vaccinations in schools, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the concerned parties, the mechanisms, requirements, necessities and exceptions to vaccination.

Her Excellency also reviewed the main recommendations that will be worked on in this regard in coordination between the educational authorities and health authorities in the country, in addition to stressing the importance of adherence to vaccinations to achieve a healthy, safe and disease-free school community.

The council reviewed a proposal to measure students ’performance in the compulsory national subjects in private schools, which are Arabic language, social studies, Islamic education and moral education.

The proposal aims to measure and enable the level of students’ performance and the quality of education in these subjects, and is gradually implemented in coordination between the Ministry of Education, local educational authorities and schools, and includes measuring the current level of students, developing improvement plans for materials, reviewing tests, and forming a committee for implementation and follow-up.

At the end of the meeting, members of the Council discussed the importance of continuing to motivate the educational and administrative staff and all workers in educational facilities in the country and parents to receive the “Covid-19” virus vaccine in order to gradually return to normal life in educational facilities, stressing that despite the success of the techniques of Digital education is to enhance the knowledge reserve of students during the pandemic period. However, there is great importance in returning to the school environment to develop students’ abilities, mental and social skills. The members also stressed the importance of motivating employees of government and private agencies and companies to receive the vaccine, to ensure their safety and the safety of their children and society.

The meeting was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Her Excellency Jameela bint Salem Musabah Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and HE Hessa bint Isa Bu Hamid, Minister of Development Society, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State and the Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, and His Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Al-Shabab, Her Excellency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Secretary General of the Council, His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Al-Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority – Dubai Dr. Muhdha Yahya Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the Special Education Authority – Sharjah, and Muhammad Khalifa Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office in the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.