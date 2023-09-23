New York (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

His Highness met with His Excellency João Gomez Craviño, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Her Excellency Hajja Habib, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, External Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium, Her Excellency Tobias Billström, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Her Excellency Rogelio Maita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, and Her Excellency Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe. and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France, Her Excellency Olivia Rumba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabes Abroad of the Republic of Burkina Faso, Her Excellency Gigi Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Denis Moncada, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua, His Excellency Demke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Her Excellency Candia Kamisoko Camar, Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

During his meetings with Their Excellencies the ministers, His Highness discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, including sustainable development and climate change.

The ministers learned about the UAE’s preparations to host the twenty-eighth edition of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November and December in Expo City Dubai, stressing the UAE’s competence in leading global climate action in light of its global efforts and initiatives. Pioneering and innovative in this file and in terms of adopting renewable and clean energy solutions.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, exchanged views on them, and discussed joint cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to invest in all available opportunities to enhance international cooperation and multilateral action to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in societies.

The meetings were attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations. And Mohammed Issa Bu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.