His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received, at a working dinner in Abu Dhabi, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France, Catherine Colonna. During the meeting, which was held the day before yesterday, they discussed developments in the situation in the Middle East region, and ways to enhance the humanitarian response. Urgent relief for civilians.

His Highness and Colonna discussed the efforts made to reduce the escalation and calm the situation, and in this regard, they stressed the urgent priority of protecting all civilians from the repercussions of the current crisis.

The two sides also reviewed the regional and international efforts made to deliver relief and medical aid to civilians in a safe and sustainable manner.

In a related context, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Catherine Colonna discussed the prospects for friendly relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and the French Republic.

They reviewed the paths of bilateral cooperation in all fields, including economic, trade, development, investment and education. The talks also touched on Emirati-French cooperation in the field of environment and climate, within the framework of the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this month.

They stressed that strengthening cooperation in the field of climate is a priority for both countries, and that “COP28” would open promising horizons for achieving qualitative leaps in the global climate action process.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Colonna’s visit, stressing the strength and strength of friendly relations and strategic partnership with the French Republic. He pointed to the continuous growth in joint cooperation between the two countries, which supports their development aspirations and efforts to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.