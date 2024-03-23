This came during Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed’s reception, on Saturday, in Abu Dhabi, Constantinos Koumpos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, where they discussed developments in the situation in the Middle East region and their humanitarian repercussions on civilians in the Gaza Strip, in addition to developments in the international sea corridor initiative “Amalthea” to deliver humanitarian aid. To northern Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s commitment to mobilizing support for the sea corridor initiative and to work with Cyprus and all regional and international partners to invest in this initiative in an optimal way that contributes to increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in northern Gaza at a sufficient, sustainable and unhindered pace, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The UAE Foreign Minister pointed out the importance of the concerted efforts of the international community to reach a sustainable ceasefire, which contributes to protecting the lives of all civilians and enhancing the humanitarian response to the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Compos also discussed the UAE-Cyprus friendship relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields.