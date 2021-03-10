Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with HE Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia, in the presence of His Excellency Hisham Al Din Hussain, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia, and opportunities for their development and strengthening in all fields.

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of common interest, and the two countries’ efforts to confront the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of relations between the UAE and Malaysia and their leadership, and the constant keenness to support and strengthen areas of cooperation and bilateral work, in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and brings good to their peoples.

Abdullah bin Zayed exchanges memoranda of understanding with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, in the presence of Mohiuddin Yassin

Prior to that, and in the presence of His Excellency Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Hishamuddin Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, exchanged 3 memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

The three memoranda of understanding included a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training, a memorandum of understanding on establishing diplomatic cooperation relations in the field of food security, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in establishing a professorial chair in the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God have mercy on him) at the Institute for Strategic and International Studies. in Malysia.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Khaled Ghanem Al Ghaith, the country’s ambassador to Malaysia.