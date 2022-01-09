H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed during a telephone conversation with H.E. Anneken Hoetfeld, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, bilateral friendship and cooperation relations and ways to enhance them in all fields to meet the aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues related to the work program of the United Nations Security Council, which is chaired by the Kingdom of Norway this month, while the UAE is a member of the Council for the period 2022-2023.

His Highness and His Excellency Anneken Heitfeld reviewed the situation in the region, regional and international developments, in addition to the developments of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and ways to support global efforts being made to confront its repercussions at various levels.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Norway and the keenness to develop mechanisms of cooperation and coordination in many areas to achieve the common interests of the two countries and bring good to their peoples.