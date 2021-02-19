Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, during a phone call with His Excellency Maryam Al-Sadiq Al Mahdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, the joint bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of fraternal relations between the UAE and the Republic of Sudan, and the constant keenness to enhance joint cooperation in various fields, expressing his wishes for the brotherly Sudan for stability, progress and prosperity.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed during a phone call with His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Yemen, the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and the situation on the Yemeni arena.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s firm stance towards Yemen, its keenness on the security and stability of Yemen, and its support for the brotherly Yemeni people in all circumstances.