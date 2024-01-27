His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to Supervise the Preparations for the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28), confirmed that the conference succeeded in achieving its mission of bringing together the countries of the world, reconciling their views and approving “UAE Agreement”, through the implementation of the COP-28 Presidency’s action plan, stressing the importance of benefiting from the momentum achieved by the conference, and studying the experiences gained from it, to ensure the sustainability of the UAE’s legacy and its effective role in global climate action.

His Highness said, while chairing the final meeting of the committee: “COP-28 was a historic conference, and through the UAE Agreement and the conference’s action plan, we were able to present an integrated and comprehensive text that proposes concrete practical solutions to limit the repercussions of climate change, and we must intensify our activity and benefit from it.” “From the strong momentum achieved by the conference, in order to move the ambitions contained in the agreement to the implementation stage.”

His Highness added: “When the UAE assumed the presidency of COP-28, our clear goal was to host a conference of the parties that would bring about radical positive change and motivate the world to accelerate climate action, by fulfilling previous commitments and setting new ambitions, and we sought to achieve this by building “Confidence and confirmation of the country's commitment to climate action. The COP-28 presidency succeeded in achieving its goal, as it showed the world the ability of the UAE to bring the world together and unify its efforts around a common goal.”

His Highness valued the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in preserving the environment, from which the COP-28 presidency was inspired by its vision and followed in its footsteps. He also expressed his appreciation to all participants in the conference from the federal sectors. National and private sectors for their contributions and positive cooperation.

His Highness also thanked the members of the Supreme Committee, noting that COP-28 set a new global standard that strengthens the UAE’s ability to host and manage the most important international conferences with the highest levels of excellence.

During the meeting, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Vice Chairman of the Committee and Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP-28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that the historic success of COP-28 was the result of the forward-looking vision of the leadership in the UAE and its firm commitment to building a sustainable future for the country. And the world.

He expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the supervision, guidance and continuous support he provided. He also praised the great support provided by the members of the Supreme Committee, and the intense efforts made by all state institutions and members of society to support the conference.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber praised the role of the Executive Committee for Hosting and Managing Events, headed by Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council and President of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, in supervising the preparations and arrangements for hosting the conference, and providing a unique experience for visitors. The committee, headed by Her Highness, took all supportive measures to achieve the high level that the world expects from the UAE, and implemented innovative plans for structural and logistical design that took into account the empowerment of all participants to unify efforts, work and achievement.

He also appreciated the role of the conference's media committee, headed by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which shed light on the UAE's experience in planning for the future, developing the economy, and building a qualitative model for sustainable development.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber praised the distinguished role of the Protocol Committee headed by Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, and the Security and Operations Committee headed by Talal Belhoul Al Falasi.

The Supreme National Committee to supervise the work of preparing for the Conference of the Parties (COP-28) included in its membership, ministers and government officials, representing the solidarity and integration of the efforts of the government and various sectors at all levels, as it made intense cooperative efforts throughout the past year, to ensure optimal preparation for hosting the conference and coordinating national work. , in order to hold an exceptional climate conference.

During the two weeks of the conference, about 85,000 people attended various activities hosted by the “Blue Zone,” including 156 heads of state and government, 22 leaders of international organizations, in addition to more than 780 ministers, 500 mayors and mayors, more than 50,000 students, and thousands of other stakeholders. While the “Green Zone” received more than 500,000 visits to attend the events hosted by the conference presidency and various COP-28 partners.

At the conclusion of COP-28, world leaders adopted the “UAE Agreement,” which stipulates an unprecedented commitment to achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition to an energy system free of conventional fuels whose emissions are not mitigated, in addition to the goal of increasing the production capacity of renewable energy sources. Triple, double energy efficiency by 2030, strive to reduce emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases, completely eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030, and commit to appointing a youth climate leader at all future COPs.

During the World Climate Action Summit, world leaders established a global climate fund and addressing its repercussions, to help countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change adapt to it. The total international pledges to finance the fund have so far reached $792 million.

The COP-28 Presidency’s action plan succeeded in securing the joining of more than 52 oil and gas companies, representing 40% of the sector’s production capacity, to the COP-28 Charter to reduce oil and gas sector emissions, with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2030. It also succeeded The plan is to collect and stimulate new international financing pledges worth more than $85 billion, including the UAE’s launch of the “Altera” Fund, the largest private fund in the world to stimulate investments that focus on solutions to confront climate change, and the state’s pledge to finance it with $30 billion, with the aim of raising… Stimulating $250 billion to support effective climate action globally.

The plan achieved important results on adaptation, including the accession of 159 countries to the pledge on food and agriculture, and the ratification by 144 countries of the pledge on climate and health, which are unprecedented pledges, in addition to a pledge on increasing the production capacity of renewable energy sources and doubling the efficiency of energy use, which was approved by 132 countries. It was among 11 declarations and pledges launched by the COP-28 presidency and received historic international appreciation.

The Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP-28) will continue its efforts to follow up on the implementation of the “UAE Agreement”, focus on countries fulfilling their commitments and pledges, and ensuring the continuity of the UAE’s legacy of global climate action.

