His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated His Excellency Mohamed Ali Nafti on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad in the sisterly Republic of Tunisia..

During a phone call today, the two ministers discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Tunisian Republic and ways to enhance them to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his wishes for His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al Nafti to succeed in his duties, stressing his aspiration to work with His Excellency in a way that enhances the two countries’ efforts to develop and strengthen joint cooperation relations in all fields..